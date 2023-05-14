Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Down 26.7% in April

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THTX remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,221. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

