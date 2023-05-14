Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after buying an additional 256,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $524.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $558.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,306,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

