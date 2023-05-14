Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $268.98 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $268.98 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025075 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,919.99 or 0.99986796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,529,887.026155 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02678913 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,470,685.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars.

