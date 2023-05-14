Timken (NYSE:TKR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.78.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

