Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.84-$4.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.85 billion-$12.85 billion.
Tokyo Electron Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of TOELY stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.47. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $79.81.
Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tokyo Electron
Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.
