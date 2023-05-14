TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TOP Financial Group Price Performance

TOP remained flat at $9.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. TOP Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $256.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TOP Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TOP Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TOP Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

