ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 216,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,196. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

