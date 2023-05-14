Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TTD. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.16.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.5 %

TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

