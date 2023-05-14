TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $930.00 Price Target at Barclays

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $795.59. 184,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,854. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $816.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $744.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $688.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total value of $4,906,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,263,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,237 shares of company stock valued at $142,824,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

