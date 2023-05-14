TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $960.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $804.54.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $795.59 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $816.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $744.80 and a 200 day moving average of $688.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total transaction of $4,906,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,263,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,237 shares of company stock worth $142,824,885. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

