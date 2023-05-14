TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $152.20 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.96 billion and $152.20 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003453 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003070 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001521 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,440,285,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

