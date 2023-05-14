TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $152.20 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.96 billion and $152.20 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006964 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003294 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003453 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003070 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001521 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,440,285,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.