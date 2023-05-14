Truist Financial Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $27.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $43.67.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 587.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG3 Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

