Truist Financial Lowers Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $23.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.71.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.91. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 35.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 833,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bally’s by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Bally’s by 81.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

