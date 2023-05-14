Truist Financial Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $81.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.68.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

