Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,025 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $90.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

