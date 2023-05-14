Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $242.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average of $250.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.