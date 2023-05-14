Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.21 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

