Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

