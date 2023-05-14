Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.67.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

