Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.96 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

