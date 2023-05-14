Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 6,670 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.44 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

