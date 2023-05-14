Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $55.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.11.

Twilio Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

