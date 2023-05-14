Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) versus Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Critical Review

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ucommune International and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $660.74 million 0.00 -$42.29 million N/A N/A Accolade $363.14 million 2.15 -$459.65 million ($6.56) -1.62

Profitability

Ucommune International has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

This table compares Ucommune International and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A Accolade -126.58% -31.98% -17.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ucommune International and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 6 10 0 2.63

Accolade has a consensus target price of $14.62, indicating a potential upside of 37.64%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Summary

Ucommune International beats Accolade on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

(Get Rating)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.