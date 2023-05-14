UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,229 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.76% of UFP Industries worth $136,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $790,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Industries Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFPI stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.