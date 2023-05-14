Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.11.

NYSE UAA opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 316,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,326,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 91.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,728,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 1,304,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

