UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 6,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 926,635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after acquiring an additional 58,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $491.23 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.52. The firm has a market cap of $457.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

