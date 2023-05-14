Unitil Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Unitil has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unitil has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $926.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Unitil

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unitil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unitil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTL. StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

