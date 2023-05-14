Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Unum Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. 1,468,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

