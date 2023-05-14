US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.