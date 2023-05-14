USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on USAC. Mizuho upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

USAC stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -174.91 and a beta of 1.53. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $190.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,909.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

