Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.41. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 60,319 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $797.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.0588 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.26%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

