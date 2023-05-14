Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.41. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 60,319 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $797.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.