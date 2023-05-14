Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Short Interest Up 13.4% in April

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Vacasa

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $157,427.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after buying an additional 2,236,600 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,442,000 after buying an additional 5,446,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vacasa Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCSA shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $331.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.76. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 66.00% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $218.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

See Also

