Vai Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.09 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.09 million and $1,635.99 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

