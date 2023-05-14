Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 12,325 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.