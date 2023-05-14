Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 541 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,889 shares of company stock worth $25,180,755 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

AON opened at $336.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.10. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

