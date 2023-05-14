Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

