Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $271,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $204,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

