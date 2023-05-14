Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $438.76 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.