Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $200.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.43. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.