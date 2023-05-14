Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,139 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of German American Bancorp worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GABC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.68. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $166,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 380,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,858.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,897 shares of company stock valued at $315,275. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

