Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.29. 806,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

