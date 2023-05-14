Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $81,123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,004,000 after buying an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $109.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

