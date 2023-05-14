Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,729,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

