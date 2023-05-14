Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 571,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 38,187 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

