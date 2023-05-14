Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 571,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
