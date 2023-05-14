Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,079,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,251,000 after acquiring an additional 223,383 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.93. 163,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,485. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $197.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.76 and its 200-day moving average is $181.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

