Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,360,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,893,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VO stock opened at $205.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

