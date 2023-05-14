Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $378.15. 2,531,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.