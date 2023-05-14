Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Rain Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $204.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average is $199.45. The company has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

