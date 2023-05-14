Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.57 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $36.57 million and $785,044.45 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,449,834,721 coins and its circulating supply is 2,449,834,720 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.