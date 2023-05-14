Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $777,759.69

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $36.95 million and $777,759.69 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00040750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000897 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,449,834,707 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

